Suspected Stalker Arrested

Police say they arrested a 28-year-old Laguna Beach man who earlier this month allegedly broke into the home of an ex-girlfriend that he had harassed with a barrage of threatening text messages.

Investigators obtained a confession from Gregory Murray, who was detained at his home in the 200 block of Cliff Drive about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, two weeks after the break-in, Sgt. James Cota said. Murray was charged with stalking, making criminal threats and burglary, he said.

Cota declined to specify the nature of the threats, 150 texts and emails described as “harassing” that started after a three-month relationship ended in 2015 and continued to as recently as March, Cota said.

Murray had a neck brace on when he was arrested, said Cota, declining to comment on his medical condition.

Assault Suspect Disputes Police Account

A 42-year-old woman who fit a witness description of a suspect in an assault was arrested about 8:53 p.m., Friday, June 23, for multiple charges, including resisting arrest, according to police.

The local resident claims police used excessive force during the arrest and that she was wrongfully arrested, disputing that she was involved with an assault. The woman asked not to be identified for fear it would harm her reputation in the cosmetic industry.

The woman said she was on foot walking home after buying cigarettes at a liquor store when stopped by police, who conducted a field sobriety test and then forcefully took her to the ground.

The way in which she was detained and handcuffed resulted in 17 bruises and a broken left finger, the woman said in an interview. She admitted to biting an officer who covered her nose and mouth with his hand. “I didn’t deserve what happened,” she said.

“Officers arrested the right person,” said Sgt. James Cota. The woman was identified by the person that she assaulted, he said.

“She chose to not stop when approached by an officer and was uncooperative during the contact,” said Cota.

An internal inquiry into the matter will be conducted, a routine department policy whenever force is used against someone or when an officer sustains an injury, Cota said.

Tuesday, June 20

Fraud. 1100 block of S. Coast Hwy. 4:36 p.m. A suspect made duplicate checks from an account in the amount of $5,500 and signed them fraudulently.

Petty theft. 700 block of N. Coast Hwy. 9 a.m. Coin purse and movie tickets taken from an unlocked vehicle.

Wednesday, June 21

Disturbance. 300 block of Broadway St. 4 p.m. A driver who complained of being detained by another in a restroom resulted in the arrest of transient Kurt Holtorf, 54, for allegedly making threats and unlawfully detaining someone. Bail was set at $50,000.

Thursday, June 22

Grand theft. 300 block of Agate St. 10:33 a.m. A resident claims a loss of $80,000 in jewelry, but does not desire prosecution, suspecting a family member.

Vehicle burglary. 30800 block of Coast Hwy. 4:49 p.m. Occurred yesterday, computer and camera lenses worth $2,000 were taken.

Detective activity. Gregory James Murray, 3/89, Laguna Beach, arrested for stalking (PC 646.91), criminal threats (PC 422), and burglary (PC 459). Bail set at $70,000 total.

Petty theft. 2400 block of S. Coast Hwy. 5:22 p.m. A package with identification documents was stolen after its delivery.

Grand theft. 500 block of Diamond St. A party in a divorce allegedly took $13,900 worth of property that does not belong to her.

Friday, June 23

Occupied vehicle. Third Street. 1:17 a.m. A 24-year-old Los Angeles man was cited for DUI and his 34-year-old passenger from Laguna Beach cited for public drunkenness.

Drunk driving. 600 block of S. Coast Hwy. 6:17 p.m. A 36-year-old Anaheim woman was cited for DUI.

Saturday, June 24

Domestic violence. 300 block of Forest Ave. 12:43 a.m. Justin Scott Helmick, 30, was arrested for felony domestic violence and held for $50,000 bail in the wake of injuries to a woman, who suffered a bloody nose and bruised lips.

Suspicious person. 800 block of Manzanita Dr. 5:15 a.m. A report about a skate boarder trying door handles of cars led to the arrest of Julio Roberto Coronado, 31, of Irvine, for an outstanding DUI warrant.

Traffic collision. 600 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 2:47 p.m. Police were notified of a collision remotely through technology in the vehicle sensing a collision.

Fight. 31300 block of Holly Dr. 9:11 p.m. John Bush Stephen, 62, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of domestic violence and resisting arrest as a result of a fight with an estranged spouse and her new boyfriend. Bail was set at $50,000.

Sunday, June 25

Traffic stop. Broadway St. 2:29 a.m. A 27-year-old Irvine man was cited for DUI.