Swap Empty Buses for Pension Payments

Editor,

I was pleased to see your announcement of City Hall’s decision to cut bus service somewhat offseason. The city cost is $1.2 million annually.

I noticed on front page just below this article the city pension plan is in trouble with a predicted deficit of $2.5 million by 2022.

I ride an E bike in town to TOW for virtually all my in town errands.

Consequently I see the alarming (feather bedding) at tax payers expense… $1.1 million for predominantly empty buses.

Solution: Simply cut service in half and fund the pension plan with the $550,000 per annum savings.

I’d be most curious exactly how many riders in winter time go to TOW, Bluebird or Arch Beach Heights at 6:30 a.m. or 2:15 p.m.

Thanks for pointing out the problem and solution on the front page.

BTW, I left messages with Paula Faust 497-0303 and Robert Sedita 497-0740, public works and transit managers. Thus far no return call.

Government is best that governs least … so says Thoreau and as far back as Jefferson.

Norman Rest, Laguna Beach