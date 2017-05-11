Swimming – League Champions

Kari Damato’s boys team surprised everyone edging Costa Mesa 383 to 366 to capture the Orange Coast League meet Thursday, May 4, at Costa Mesa High School. Breakers won only one event, the 400 free relay to end the meet as Judge Washer, Riley Bumgardner, Nathan Solomon, and Camden Benson surprised Calvary Chapel’s relay for the event title with a 3:23.83 mark. Only 14 swimmers scored for the boys with Caden Capobianco leading the squad with 25 points. Also scoring for Laguna were Camden Benson, Zach Cord, Lucas Austin, Marshall Eichenauer, Nathan Solomon, Judge Washer, Riley Bumgardner, John Ford, Jojo Suh, Toby Bumgardner, Will Clark and Charlie Besso.

On the girl’s side, 16 different swimmers scored points for Laguna and the squad won all 11 events to sweep to their 10th straight crown. Kasey Karkoska and Ella Judd were the top swimmers for the league with 32 points each.

The girl’s winners (50 yard course @ Costa Mesa):

200 Medley Relay: Kasey Karkoska, Olivia Vera, Ella Judd, Kyla Whitelock – 1:52.31

200 Free Ella Judd – 1:54.6

200 IM Kasey Karkoska – 2:06.29

50 Free Kyla Whitelock – 24.92

100 Fly Ella Judd – 57.46

100 Free Kasey Karkoska – 51.84

500 Free Claire Kelly – 5:14.97

200 Free Relay Bella Baldridge, Ella Judd, Kyla Whitlock, Kasey Karkoska – 1:39.06

100 Back Bella Baldridge – 1:01.41

100 Breast Olivia Vera – 1:13.14

400 Free Relay Sophia Lucas, Bryn Gioffredi, Bella Baldridge, Claire Kelly – 3:48.04

Team scores from the Southern Section CIF diving finals on Monday, May 8, will be added to SS CIF D2 finals, set for Saturday, May 13, at Riverside City College. Laguna 1-meter divers Division 2 finishers were: Das Sahil, ninth, 409.45; and girls Liv Mitchell, third, 471.7; and Mackenzie Peasley, 14th , with a 308.35.