It Takes a Village to Hold a Wedding

Editor,

The City of Laguna Beach is a business. And by most measures, a successful one. However, it is the positive experience of a client that separates businesses from being mere order takers, to being truly service oriented.

My clients at Laguna Village watched the weather anxiously over the weekend, concerned that a rainy day could ruin a planned wedding today. But no more anxious than the bride and her guests.

The decision was made on Monday evening that a tent would need to be erected, and that, of course, would require planning, fire, and building review, and also fire and building inspections. All on very short notice for city staff.

My father, Pete, once commented, “Saying thank you takes no more time than making a complaint. And it sure is much more fun!” My father was a really smart guy…

And so, thank you Anthony Viera and Monique Alaniz-Flejter for your project review. And Maria Ring for her words of encouragement. But special thanks to Gay Reece, Chief Edward Valdez, and John Lynch, for their exceptional service in helping to make the wedding this evening (March 22) a success.

You know, sometimes it takes a village, and I appreciate you all. So do the bride and groom!

Steve Kawaratani, Laguna Beach