Taking Advantage of Subtle Seasons
Learn how to take full advantage of subtle seasons at South Laguna Community Garden as urban farmer Anna Maria Desipris provides growing guidance at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18 at the corner of Coast Highway and Eagle Rock Way.
The event is free and the public is welcome. RSVP at [email protected]
Desipris, a local resident, is an urban farmer and beekeeper on the staff of the Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano and a gardener in the community garden.
TOW Hosts Garage Sale
The Top of the World neighborhood plans a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11.
About a dozen homes on nine streets are participating in the event, hosted by Surterre Properties real estate Marcus Skenderian.
See a listing of participating homes at www.TOWGarageSale.com.
Historic Preservation Rules Come Before Planners
The proposed draft of revisions to the city’s historic preservation ordinance comes before the Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.
No action is expected. The city has been drafting an update of historic standards with the input from community workshops since last September. The Heritage Committee finalized its recommendations then and the Design Review Board did so Jan. 26. The Planning Commission recommendations will be considered later by the City Council.
The staff report will be available on the city website by 5 p.m. Friday, March 10.
Artists Recount Their History
Rosemary Swimm and Melanie Froysan will discuss how the Laguna Plein Air Painter’s Association plays a part in preserving Laguna’s heritage at the Laguna Beach Business Club breakfast meeting Thursday, March 16.
The club meets the third Thursday of each month for a 7:30 a.m. breakfast buffet at Hotel Laguna, 425 S. Coast Highway. RSVP to Bart Zandbergen at 949 455-0300 x218.
Summer Plans Take Shape for SoLag
Laguna Beach Police Chief Laura Farinella meets with members of the South Laguna Civic Association to discuss safety and quality of life issues at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at South Coast Water District, 31592 West. St.
Residents are invited to join the conversation, said Greg O’Loughlin, SLCA’s president. “Because the quality of our life together is at stake, the involvement of each one of us is critically important. What each one of us does or does not do will make a difference,” he says in a statement.
Doctors Offer Free Treatments
Health in Balance offers free services during its community appreciation day from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in its office, 330 Park Ave., Suite 3.
The office will offer complimentary therapy massage, adjustments, B-12 shots, and consultations for new guests as well as workshops on stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine, nutrition, essential oil living, stretching and flexibility.
All are welcome! Call to schedule your spot at 949-497-2553! Walk-ins also welcome.
Business Leaders Share Their Goals
The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce holds its 29th annual leadership lunch Tuesday, March 14, from 11:30 to 1:30 at Tivoli Too!, 777 Laguna Canyon Road.
Each guest in attendance will have an opportunity to summarize major achievements of last year and goals for 2017.
Tickets of $50 for members are available through Dani Stihl, 949 494-1018.
Teens Learns DJ Skills at Workshop
The Boys & Girls Club will offer a six-week DJ workshop from March 20 to April 24.
“The DJ workshop gives our members the opportunity to learn the technical skills required to begin and pursue a career in music,” said senior branch director, Scott Wilbur.
The project is a collaboration with Give a Beat and Everyone Deserves a Chance, nonprofits that promote arts.
For more info: call 949 494-2535.
Local Cub Scouts Take the Next Step
Five Webelos, who are fourth or fifth-graders, recently earned the highest honor in Cub Scouts: the Arrow of Light award.
That milestone for members of Cub Scout Pack 35 graduates them to Boy Scouts.
Swing for Sea Lions
Player registration of $200 is being accepted at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center website for the first Swing for the Sea Lions golf tournament Monday, March 27, at the Aliso Viejo Country Club.
The first foursomes sets out at noon. At 5 p.m. a helicopter ball drop gives all participants ($10 per ball) present and absent, the chance to win $2,000. A dinner and raffle follows.
To become a sponsor or participate go to: http://PMMC.accelraising.com/event
Sister Cities Visits Southern Sibling
Members of the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association traveled to sister-city San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, and met with the city manager and an architect working on Hurricane Odile-damaged homes in February, Karyn Philippsen, a founding member and emeritus president, said in a statement.
The association, which sent contributions to Cabo after the 2014 storm, also checked in on exchange students from Laguna College of Art & Design, visited a historic district and attended a Thursday Art Walk. Members also toured Montage Los Cabos, the newest in the hotel group begun in Laguna Beach.
“Hospitality and real estate link both sister city communities,” said Fabiola Kinder, a board member and sister cities liaison to San José del Cabo.