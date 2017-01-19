Taverna to Introduce Regional Menu

Taverna Laguna Beach, an Italian restaurant in a historic building at 222 Ocean Ave., will offer regional Italian menus one week a month beginning Jan. 23-27.

The menu will focus on food from Sagra Del Maiale, known as the pig feast. Patrons in Taverna’s dining room or on its patio with historic tile murals can sample several specialties: a frisée salad with warm braised pork belly, sun-dried tomatoes and a poached egg; parmesan polenta with sausage; or pancetta-wrapped pork tenderloin over cannelloni beans and kale stew with Vincotto sauce.

Next month, Feb. 20-26, the menu will highlight Sagra del Carnevale, or carnival festival.

The menu can be paired with wine for an additional $18.

Festival Gives Short Plays a Tryout

The Camino Real Playhouse brings seven original 10-minute long plays directed by seven different directors to the stage beginning Friday, Jan. 20.

The Playwrite Festival runs two weekends at 8 p.m. nightly and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 29. Tickets start at $27. Purchase at Camino Real Playhouse, 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano, or online.