Teaching Empathy, a Glass at a Time

Last summer while we waited in town for our neighborhood trolley, my 4-year-old daughter, Michaela, asked me about the homeless woman nearby. As I explained the situation for her little brain to comprehend, Michaela said she wanted to help. So with that Michaela’s Lemonade Stand was born and she donated all proceeds to the Laguna Beach Friendship Shelter.

This past weekend, Sunday, Aug. 27, Michaela held her second annual lemonade stand. Once again she was determined to raise money for the homeless, and so she did.

Michaela prepared well, notifying as many neighbors as she could by word of mouth, as well as posting it on Nextdoor.com, our neighborhood communities network. The day of the stand Michaela helped prepare the lemonade, posted her neon signs around the neighborhood and set up shop out front of the house. From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Michaela yelled out “lemonade for sale” as cars passed and got people to stop, including our local Amazon deliveryman… twice! Along with the treats, Michaela gave out self-crafted paper hearts to spread a little love.

Michaela proudly raised $54 and today donated it all once again to the Laguna Beach Friendship Shelter via their website.

As parents, it’s our responsibility to teach compassion and empathy. Hoping we are doing just that, especially in such trying times.

Check us out next summer for Michaela’s third annual lemonade stand.

The author is proud mother Melissa Evans.