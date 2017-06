Boys Golf

Varsity

Most valuable and captain, Kyle Sharp; most improved, Dante Fornaro; coaches award, Ben Sharp, Danny Levinstein; Orange Coast League scholar athletes, with GPA of 3.75 or higher, Danny Levinstein, Evan Haglund, Joey Ravenna, Kyle Sharp, Ben Sharp, Chase Gioffredi.

Junior Varsity

Most valuable and captain, Aiden Svenson; most improved, Curran Hendrickson; Spirit Award, Tony Bustos.