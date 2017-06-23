Team Award Winners

Coaches for spring sports reported their team’s awards this season, with the exception sand volleyball. All-CIF squads for boys volleyball and baseball are available on the CIF website.

Baseball

Varsity

Best offensive player, Dante Faicchio; pitcher, Jack Loechner; defensive player, Dustin Angus; teammate, Lance Stewart; most improved, Will Bonn.

Dante Faicchio was selected to the South Squad in the 50th annual Orange County All Star game played Tuesday, June 6, at La Palma Stadium in Anaheim. Dante’s single scored the first run and he later scored to help the South to an 8-4 victory.

The 2017 Orange Coast League MVP added another honor as he was selected to the Division 2 All-CIF team. The senior broke a number of career records at Laguna and finished among the top all-time players in California baseball, hitting 50 doubles in high school varsity games. Dante will be continuing his baseball career at University of San Francisco next season.

Records set in 2017:

Individual:

Game:

Most Doubles (record tied) –

3 by Cutter Clawson vs Saddleback on 3/28, Dante Faicchio vs Godinez on 3/21, and vs Costa Mesa on 5/3

Most Triples (record tied) – 2 by Dustin Angus vs Saddleback on 4/11

Season:

At-Bats – 114 by Dante Faicchio

Doubles – 50 by Dante Faicchio

Triples – 7 by Dustin Angus

Career:

Games Played – 119 by Dante Faicchio

Doubles – 21 by Dante Faicchio

Team:

Game:

Most Hit by Pitch, 7 – vs Saddleback 4/14/2017

Season:

Most Triples – 12

League wins (record tied) – 15

Junior Varsity Awards

Pitcher of the Year – Kent Ceberos; Offensive Player of the Year – Jeramy Hayes; Defensive Player of the Year – Jared Angus

Teammate of the Year – Will Potratz; Most Improved Player- Noah Linder