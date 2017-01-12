The Kibitzer

The Beautiful Ones

Happy New Year. I’ve been pondering death a lot lately, what with another trip around the sun and the spate of heartbreaking losses this past year. I’m looking for the takeaway, the through line to make sense of it all. Such towering, uncompromising and groundbreaking talents were Muhammad Ali, David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen, and George Michael, among others, not to mention Garry Shandling, Gene Wilder, and of course Carrie Fisher.

Ali was in a class of his own. The most popular, polarizing, inspiring, confounding, scary, tender, playful, beautiful man to ever walk the planet. Who gave eloquent voice and unwavering hope to an entire race, a continent, and oppressed people everywhere. Bowie and Prince were the ultimate androgynous outliers, gaining worldwide acclaim not only for their prodigious musical talents, but because they gave permission to freaks and geeks and gays and transgenders and gender confused that it was okay to be outside the mainstream. In fact, it was to be celebrated. And what a surprise then that the artist who actually turned out to be gay and flew the flag proudly once he was outed was the hetero heartthrob George Michael. Everything we thought was turned on its ear.

Leonard Cohen was an artist of 50 years who always stood outside the traditional canons of rock and roll, but whose musical poetry seared into the consciousness of so many, with his ruminations on religion, isolation, sexuality and death. Garry Shandling and Gene Wilder practically invented the low self esteem comic persona, which inspired just about every comedian working in the field today. Last but not least, Carrie Fisher’s social impact was not her ironic portrayal of a Princess, but her brilliant confessional writings about addiction, fame, and the complicated relationship she had with her self-absorbed parents. They were naked and hilarious and deeply moving.

What these artists all shared in common was significant. They weren’t the leading ladies or male archetypes of the ‘50s, the masculine, powerful, white man. They were the transgressives, the people who sat in the back of the classroom and finally stood up and shouted and the world took notice. They helped usher in an era of tolerance and empathy and acceptance that resonates today among races, ethnicities, and sexualities. That the light on this flame extinguished in one deep exhale of 2016 coincided perfectly with the transition to a new world order under President-elect Trump. Decency and inclusion have been swept up in a torrent of hate, belligerence, and division. It’s as if this collective ray of energy and light that these individuals brought to the world has ascended to a higher plane and left us bereft of inspiration.

Do not despair. As we enter the uncertainty of the most universally reviled president to ever take office, where we even question what it is to be American, and pray every night that this national disgrace is just a sad and aberrant footnote in our history – rest assured that the vacancy left by these universal talents will be filled with a new generation of genius, leadership and inspiration that knows that love is the way forward.

Prince was reportedly working on his memoirs when he died. The book was tentatively titled “The Beautiful Ones.” That’s who these people were. They haven’t left us. They are reborn in every generation. I have no choice but to be positive and optimistic about the future. The country of diversity and inspiration that gave us Abraham Lincoln, Jack and Bobby Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Albert Einstein, Steven Hawking, and certainly Barack Hussein Obama will surely rise up and continue the progress and evolution we have made as a people. Perhaps in a neighborhood in Laguna right now a future leader awakens who will inspire and bring us together as we march into the future. That’s my hope and belief for 2017 and beyond.

Billy Fried hosts “Laguna Talks” on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on local FM radio station KX 93.5. He can be reached at [email protected].