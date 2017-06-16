Is America really the greatest?

Independence Day is coming soon. This had me thinking about the subject, Is America really the greatest? Presently at least half of us are wondering what’s happened to the United States. Has the United States lost its greatness recently or long ago? Generally one might wonder if we really have it right. For Instance, why do we work so hard? Many countries see it different than us. They work to live; we live to work. Among first world countries, the U.S. puts in the most work hours and least vacation on the planet. So the question remains. Why do we work so hard? For what? For stuff?

Last year my son went to college in Europe. Americans get a lot grief from those guys. It disappoints me and it’s not fair. I must say though, It might be nice to live like a European. They stop on the way to work and sip coffee street side and arrive at work whenever. Put in a couple hours then take siesta or some version of it. Later, they stroll home from work and stop by the side walk café. They work less than 10 hours a day than have the gall to take August off. Off! Why aren’t you like that? Why aren’t we like that?

I’ll tell you why. We Americans are crazy hard-working believers, that’s why. Other country’s think we are nuts. Were the Wright Brothers insane? Bill Gates, Les Paul, Ali? We have a long list of achievers in this country. By contrast take a country like Wales, which sits beside England. They have produced Catherine Zeta Jones, Tom Jones and probably some other important people. But to be fair we have produced some “total losers” too recently. But I digress.

Were we nuts when we pointed to the moon, and then went there? We have a car up there and left the keys in it. Know why? It’s because we are the only ones going back. That’s why!

Were we nuts when the world benefited from the fruits produced by companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft? We built the Panama Canal, made the Model T and saved the world from the Nazis. We came up with GPS, transistors, the Swivel chair and Snoopy.

I’m not done. Don’t forget more of what makes us great. For instance anyone can come here and completely reinvent themselves. This is still the land of opportunity: there are few restrictions and almost unlimited possibilities. The individual is free to pursue any dream or ambition, and all this is because we have economic freedom supported by a governing structure that exists according to the consent of the governed. The government works for us if we are diligent enough to hold it accountable. Ours is the most diverse and inclusive culture on earth. We are proud of that. Through discipline and hard work, an individual can prosper and enjoy freedom unknown to 99.9% of humans who’ve ever lived.

It’s simple. You work hard, you create your own luck. Americans believe anything is possible and then we do it. Don’t doubt it for a moment. America is the greatest.

As for all the stuff, that’s the upside of only taking two weeks off in August.

Happy Birthday, America.

Roderick Reed owns REEDesign Interiors in Laguna Beach. http://roderickreed.com/.