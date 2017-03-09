Three Authors Discuss the Writing Life

Three women authors will share their stories of the writing life at the American Association of University Women’s 30th annual Literary Luncheon at the Surf and Sand Resort, 1555 S. Coast Highway, on Saturday, March 18.

The speakers will be Karen J. Fowler, Donna Levin, and local author Suzanne Redfearn.

Prior to becoming an author, Redfern was an architect specializing in residential and commercial design. Her two novels both deal with the struggles of a single mother in exceptional circumstances. “Hush Little Baby” takes place in a recognizable Laguna Beach and “No Ordinary Life” explores the entertainment world.

Fowler is noted for award winning novels and short stories written in her distinctive voice. Her work has been awarded the 2014 PEN/Faulkner Award and the 2014 California Book Award for Fiction. Her novels include “The Jane Austen Book Club,” “Sister Moon” and “Wit’s End.” Her special interest in sibling relationships was the starting point for the unusual story told in “We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves,” her most recent book.

Levin’s first two novels, one that features a California setting and quirky plot twists and the other written with a very unusual narrator, both contain semi-autobiographical elements. Her newest book is due to be officially released in May, but will be available at the luncheon by special arrangement with the publisher.

Tickets, at $95 per person, are available by check payable to AAUW-LBF to Susan Kent, PO Box 219, Laguna Beach, CA 92652. Visit http://wp.aauw-lagunabeach.org/ for more information.