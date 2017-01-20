Time to Rise Up

Editor,

Seventeen year olds are deep into manhood in most parts of the world, earning food and shelter for siblings and parents.

By 17, most girls of the world are mothers by traditional mandate. They lift the weight of womanhood by transporting water, firewood and bricks.

The average Laguna Beach 17-year-old is a child struggling to decide which party to show up to, whose Instagram to follow, what concert to attend. Drinking Nektaar or eating at Zinc are his toughest challenges.

Yet, he can’t be blamed for not realizing 10 million of the Earth’s 20 million tented refugees are under age 18. After all, that fact has nothing to do with him.

However, when given a glimpse of a world different than one’s own, it’s a humble opportunity to learn.

Seven years ago we had that opportunity when a beautiful boy from Malawi came to live here. Lagunans embraced him. He flourished due to the profound love of his parents. He thrived, made friends, and became a superb athlete.

Friday’s news about the shameless ugly deed of five Laguna Beach “boys” left us stunned. More stunning is some people’s response that “kids that age are so stupid.”

“Stupidity” seems a trait reserved for privileged Southern California 17-year-olds.

The consequence of living in an Apple-filled existence with Netflix and Starbucks, removed form poverty and Zika, may be the inability to recognize immorality and indecency.

Wrong and right have blurred. Reputation doesn’t matter. When we see black and/or white skin, ignoring the content of character, we ignore Dr. King’s work.

This is cause to mourn.

No family is an island. Childcare is not a spectator sport and each child seeks a champion. So who among us will build a community worthy of our children knowing what Africans believe: “It takes a village to raise a child.”

Anita Razin, Laguna Beach