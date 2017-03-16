Time for a Walk in the Park

OC Parks host a range of events, most with free admission, exclusive of parking. For a full list: visit: ocparks.com/events.

Saturday, March 18, is Keep It Wild Volunteer Day, from 8 – 11 a.m. in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, 28373 Alicia Parkway, and in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, 18751 Laguna Canyon Road. Join parks workers and the Laguna Canyon Foundation for habitat restoration work.

No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided.

On Sunday, March 19, join Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer mountain bike trail assistants from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. on an eight-mile bike ride on uneven terrain. Learn mountain biking basics and trail etiquette while enjoying the canyon views in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, at 28373 Alicia Parkway.

Come prepared with a bike suitable for off-pavement riding.

Monday, March 20, join Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers and park staff on a first-day-of-spring wildflower hunt and two-mile hike from 2:30 – 5 p.m. at Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, at 18751 Laguna Canyon Road.

On Thursday, March 23, take a 5.5 mile hike from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers from Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, 18751 Laguna Canyon Road.

Registration is required. Call 949 923-2200.