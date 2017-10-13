Town Teems with Delayed Decisions

Editor,

It was sad to see the pepper tree cut down. But after all the discussions, controversy, arguments, payments to arborists, is it hard to see if a tree is dying, diseased or dead? After all, everything on this planet is getting old and decaying. Will we ever find out how much money and time was spent? I doubt it.

Here is a suggestion to help some heal; create a nice tile mural of the tree that can be permanently placed in front of the building and incorporated into the architecture. A drawing contest for the children of Laguna and rotate them on a board that can be enjoyed by all.

Laguna is still facing many issues. But, like the tree, few decisions are made, but certainly a lot of time, effort and money is wasted.

Take the issue of views. We are still dealing with that despite an ordinance which, is very expensive and time consuming for some people to employ to re-gain a view and those who block views like that.

How about parking? Are we any closer to dealing with it? No. Some long-standing businesses have shut their doors, new businesses are floundering. But those in Village Laguna are determined that we do not build any structures to solve this. Locals and visitors drive around in circles, creating pollution, and …. well, meetings continue to take place.

Historical homes – Village Laguna had a great answer to that – include all old homes and don’t let anyone know that they are on this infamous list. Owners are finding out and we have discussions, anger, and, well here we go again.

Village Laguna should let others have a say and stop wasting our tax dollars. Enough is enough.

Ganka Brown, Laguna Beach