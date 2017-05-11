Track & Field

Laguna won 10 of the 15 contested events to capture the Orange Coast League track and field meet Thursday, May 4, at Eric Hulst Oval at Guyer Field. Breakers totaled 163 points to runner up Godinez with 108. On the boys side, Finn Moriarty won three individual events to help Laguna finish second with 129 points to the Grizzlies’ 146.

Girls Winners:

4 x 100 Relay – S Auguis, Natalie Bush, Lauren Struss, Karmen Schmidt 51.98

1600 M run – Evie Cant 5:11.3

100 M Hurdles – Lucy Moriarty 18.25

100 M Dash – Shanai Auguis 13.16

800 M Run – Molly Cohn 2:27.49

300 M H Hurdles – Jessica Berk 50.41

200 M Dash – Shanai Auguis 27.29

4 x 400 Relay – J Berk, Cameron Russo, Callista Helms, Molly Cohn 4:20.04

Long Jump – Lauren Struss 16-08.25

Triple Jump – Laura Bianchi 31-04

High Jump – Uta Urushido 4-08

Boys Winners:

110 M Hurdles – Finn Moriarty 16.96

400 M run – Finn Moriarty 52.56

300 M Hurdles – Finn Moriarty 42.08

3200 M Run – Sebastian Fisher 10:14.14

Triple Jump – Eric Cortellessa 38-07

High Jump – Jake Onodera 5-10

Breakers will send their squad to the D3 preliminaries to be held Saturday at Estancia. Finals are on May 20 at Cerritos College.