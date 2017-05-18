Track & Field

The track squads competed in the Division 3 preliminaries last Saturday, May 13, at windy Scott Field at Estancia High after decades at the Division 4 level. The bump in classification makes Laguna the third smallest school of the 118 in Division 3. Breakers should return to the more competitive Division 4 level if enrollment declines. Only the top nine advance from the prelims to the finals. The top finishers for Laguna were Evie Cant, 10th in the girls 3,200 meter, and Finn Moriarty, 11th in the boys 300 hurdles at 41.27.