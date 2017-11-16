Troop Fledges Three New Eagle Scouts
Jonathan Ranabarger, Andrew Keyser, and Michael Davidson, members of Laguna Beach Boy Scout Troop 35, have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, a troop spokesman announced.
Only 4% of youth achieve Eagle Scout rank, which requires hundreds of hours of community service, leadership skills, 21 merit badges and living the Scout Oath.
Sponsors Needed to Treat Marines to Thanksgiving Dinner
The Dana Point support group for the 5th Marine Regiment, preparing to once again deploy to the Middle East, is seeking the public’s help to sponsor service personnel for Thanksgiving Dinner.
The dinner will be hosted at Waterman’s Harbor in Dana Point by Damian Collins and the Collins family.
Individuals may donate online www.DanaPoint5thMarines.com via PayPal or by sending a check to:
The Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group, Attention: Thanksgiving for Marines, P.O. Box 471, Dana Point, Calif., 92629-0471
Farmers Market Buy Supports a Hidden Gem
Pick up planters or paper white bulbs this Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Laguna Beach Farmers market by patronizing the Friends of the Hortense Miller Garden.
The booth in the Lumberyard parking lot supports this unusual garden, donated by Hortense Miller in 1976 and open for tours by reservation on Saturdays and the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Ocean views enrich a visit to this mid-century modern home and garden and its recently restored aviary. Book tours at www.HortenseMillerGarden.org
Garden Sprouts Arts and Crafts
Local artists and crafters will be showing their work from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Laguna Community Garden Sunday, Nov. 19, accompanied by the Garden Band.
The garden at Coast Highway and Eagle Rock Way will also collection non-perishable food donations for the Laguna Food Pantry.
Photo
An earlier arts and crafts show in June at the community garden.
It’s Time to Repurpose ‘Tarnished Treasures’
“What you don’t need may be exactly what someone else treasures,” says Cheryl Kinsman of the Laguna Beach Woman’s Club, who annually organizes the Tarnished Treasures lunch and fundraiser, set for Friday, Dec. 8, at the Woman’s Club, 286 St. Ann’s Dr.
Tax-deductible donations are now being accepted at the Woman’s Club on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. or Thursdays from 1 -5 p.m. Donation may also be dropped at Kinsman’s office, 32355 S. Coast Highway, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $35 for club members and $40 for non-members. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by Dec. 4, either online or by mailing a check at the address above.
‘Goat Lady,’ Soon to be Seen on the Small Screen
Rosalind Russell, known in Laguna Beach as “the goat lady,” is the subject of a video made by aspiring college student Moragh Graf.
Russell has made presentations to local schools about the work she does in rural Nepal villages aiding women and girls, often with donated goats. The video interview will soon be available for viewing on Russell’s website:RStarFoundation.org.
New Boutique Offers Sophistication
After a year as an online clothing seller Dalileh Sajjadi has opened her first bricks and mortar store, Uptown America, in Laguna Beach at 210 Forest Ave.
Her wares are beachy and bohemian styles, both chic and casual, a statement says. Her core values: be stunning, be sophisticated.
Deadline Approaches for Parade Entries
The deadline for entering the town’s annual Patriot’s Day Parade is fast approaching on Jan. 12.
The advertising deadline for the parade program is Monday, Jan. 8. Ads and donations fund the parade, which is to set out March 3, says a statement from parade organizer Sandra Werthe.
The theme of the 52nd affair is Waves of Freedom.
Seeking Grand Jury Volunteers
Citizens who are 18 or older and have lived in the county for at least a year are invited to apply by Jan. 26 to serve for a one-year term on the Grand Jury.
The 19-member Grand Jury ensures ethical performance of county and city agencies by making recommendations and responding to citizen complaints.
Grand jurors receive training and briefings to increase their knowledge of the workings of county agencies to help them assess areas in need of improvement. Jurors receive a $50 per day stipend, mileage reimbursement, and onsite parking.
The application is available at www.ocgrandjury.org, or by calling 657 622-6747.
Shelter Gala Raises Funds to End Homelessness
Friendship Shelter’s annual fundraising gala in Dana Point last month was attended by more than 350 and raised over$640,000.
The Caritas Corporation was honored for its collaboration in affordable housing with the Laguna Beach-based organization, and Analisa Andrus was honored for 10 years of work on Friendship Shelter’s staff.
“This was a spectacular evening full of fun and generosity,” said Dawn Price, the shelter’s executive director.
Education Grants Available from Cox
Educators can apply to Cox Communications for grants to further innovation in education.
Grants are to be awarded for projects that provide creative, technology-based curriculum and go beyond the traditional classroom experience.
Guidelines can be found online.