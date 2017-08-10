Try on a Fashion Show with a Twist

Fashion reinvention takes the stage at the Festival of Arts this Saturday, Aug. 12.

Competing to create the most inspired couture using reclaimed, reused or recycled materials are Festival exhibitors Carla Bosch, Antje Campbell, Stefan Cummings, Brad Elsberry, Elizabeth McGhee, Richard Moren, Adam Neeley, Mariana Nelson and Mike Tauber.

The 3 p.m. red carpet show offers cash prizes of $1,000 in four categories: creative concept, exciting ensemble, innovative use of materials and most glamorous. There will also be a People’s Choice Award to be voted on at the event.

The event will be hosted by actress Kate Flannery and a panel of celebrity judges will select the winners.

A Tribute to the Poll Winners

Guitarist Barney Kessel, bassist Ray Brown, and drummer Shelly Manne earned the Poll Winners moniker when they swept the Down Beat, Metronome, and Playboy polls in 1956.

Hear a trio of similar caliber in Graham Dechter on guitar, Ryan Shaw on drums and Alex Frank on bass at the Hotel Laguna Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The Laguna Beach Live outdoor concert begins at 6 p.m.

While all remaining shows are sold out, tickets are often turned back in and made available to those on a wait list. [email protected] your name and the desired number of tickets.