Tunnel Project’s Demolition Set to Start

Next week, South Coast Water District workers will remove a small 1928 house and detached garage on property at Fourth Avenue and Coast Highway in preparation for a five-year, $50 million sewer replacement project.

No one has lived in the dilapidated house since 1974, according to a report by the water district, which acquired the corner and fenced it off in 2010. Some neighbors opposed its demolition, saying the cottage’s restoration should be considered as mitigation for a project that will be disruptive to the neighborhood for years.

Water district officials say the lot is needed for a planned access shaft and tunnel under Coast Highway to connect to an aging tunnel containing a sewer pipe in the bluffs above the beach.

The project, set to begin next year, involves restoring two miles of tunnel and sewer pipe from Three Arch Bay to Aliso State Beach.

The district will remove the two deteriorating structures between Jan. 21 and Feb. 6, as authorized by the city’s coastal development permit, a statement says.