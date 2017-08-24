University Women Hold Annual Mixer
New and ongoing members of the American Association of University Women, Laguna Beach, will be gathering for the 51st annual membership mixer from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Laguna College of Art and Design, 2222 Laguna Canyon Rd.
Attendees will hear brief remarks from AAUW’s newest scholarship recipients, Jillian Broughton from Laguna College of Art and Design and Rebecca Higginbotham from Orange Coast College.
The organization’s programs and interest groups provide opportunities for women to explore common interests and make new friends, while supporting advocacy, education, philanthropy and research for the next generation, said local artist Leah Vasquez, co-chair of AAUW’s partnership activities with LCAD.
To attend the free event RSVP to Madeleine Peterson at 949 376-8494 or visit AAUW Laguna Beach online at www.aauw-lagunabeach.org.
Trolley Tracker App Gets an Update
An update to the city’s Trolley Tracker mobile application is now available on the Visit Laguna Beach app.
New features include separate route information and a map of each route, a locator marker on the map pages so that riders can view where they are on the route, and arrival times for each bus stop on each route.
To update the tracker on a mobile device, update the Visit Laguna Beach app on your mobile device.
Non-Event Sets Non-Date
Saturday, Sept. 17, is this year’s non-date to negotiate the Laguna coastline. Those wishing to participate in the Aquathon should meet at Emerald Bay at 9:30 a.m. after parking at Aliso Beach. Check the Aquathon website for route details.
Those making it to the end of the route at 10th Street Beach can hop a trolley back to Aliso Beach and cross the highway for a survivor’s party at The Ranch. Please RSVP for the party: [email protected]
Experienced Aquathoners know that having hard bottom reef walkers, an exterior belt, fins, spring wetsuit and a Victory aqua-shirt will make the experience comfortable.
The entrance fee of $20 enables Aquathon organizers to donate to the Laguna Beach Junior Guard program and the John Wayne Cancer Foundation. Last year $1,500 was sent to the lifeguards and $100 to the cancer foundation.
Mideast Expert Delivers Sermon on Public Life
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites all to Elye Pitts’ sermon, “A Perspective on Women and Public Life in the Middle East and North Africa: A Personal Journey” on Sunday Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m., 429 Cypress Dr.
Pitts studied Arabic at American University in Cairo and was also a fellow at The American Research Center, where he formed lasting friendships with professional women which have endured for more than four decades. He was advisor to a cabinet minister in Saudi Arabia with Stanford Research Institute and has worked in numerous positions in Morocco and throughout the Middle East.
More info: contact Bruce L. Johnson, 949 587-9011.
It’s Chile Season!
Gelson’s will roast Hatch chiles from New Mexico at its Laguna Beach store from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
Hatch chiles are known for being mildly hot and savory when roasted. Customers will be treated to complimentary onsite roasting, sampling of hatch chile favorites, contests and giveaways.
Learn cooking ideas from Gelson’s staff and sample Hatch chilis among the
Service Deli items: heirloom tomato salad, macaroni and cheese, stuffed flank roll, cornbread, chicken sausage and crab cakes, all featuring Hatch chiles.