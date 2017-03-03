On the Table

Vegetables Move to the Center of the Plate

Chef Craig Strong, of Montage resort’s Studio Restaurant, devised a new vegetarian tasting menu.

He puts vegetables from the hotel’s edible garden at the center of the plate ‪with twists on classics. Dishes include crispy rice paella, celery root alfredo and ratatouille and arugula. ‪

Reservations can be made at 949 715-6420.

Restaurants Ready for Restaurant Week

Orange County Restaurant Week returns March 5-11, and Laguna Beach restaurants Mozambique Steakhouse and Skyloft are offering special pricing to entice new patrons.

Both restaurants are offering three-course prix-fixe lunch and dinners at $20 and $40, respectively. Reserve in advance at MozambiqueOC.com or SkyloftOC.com.

French Surprise Awaits

Moulin in Laguna Beach will also be offering a special prix-fixe $20 menu March 5-11 for the ninth annual OC Restaurant Week and it’s available to go.

The restaurant-week menu at 248 Forest Ave. includes French onion soup with house-baked baguettes topped with melting Emmental cheese, slow-cooked rotisserie half chicken, French fries, roasted potatoes, salad and a surprise patisserie.

Order by calling 949 715-6990.

Top Chefs Cook Up Bites for Taste of the Nation Anniversary

A number of celebrity chefs will come together at Montage Laguna Beach to prepare fresh farm-to-table delicacies to help end childhood hunger in Orange County and across the nation.

The 10th annual Laguna Beach Taste of the Nation For No Kid Hungry event, hosted by Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani, is on May 21.

In addition to food and drinks, the event will feature a silent and live auction with live entertainment by the local band, The Kalama Brothers. Guests can meet the chefs at a VIP after party from 2 – 7 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased in advance for $300 at http://ce.strength.org/events/laguna-beach-taste-nation.