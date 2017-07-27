Verbicky Opens a New Show

An artist’s reception will be held from 6-8 p.m. for James Verbicky in the JoAnne Artman Gallery, 326 N. Coast Highway during Artwalk on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Verbicky uses antique and vintage paper and magazines to make media omnipresent in his collages.

In 2008, the U.S. government granted the Canadian native a coveted Extraordinary Ability Green Card in recognition of his contribution to the arts.

The show runs through Sept. 30.

Board Shaper Finds Another Creative Outlet

Resin artist Vince Broglio will be on hand to discuss his ocean-inspired sculptures and paintings at Signature Gallery during Artwalk on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 6-9 p.m.

A lifelong surfer, Broglio traveled the world chasing big waves. In 1988, he turned his passion into a vocation with Vince Broglio Glassworks, a surfboard fiberglassing business in Monterrey Bay. He took the resin that dripped off the surfboards and sometimes built up into hundreds of colorful layers and turned them into sculptures, evocative of the sea.

His resin sculptures and paintings will be featured throughout August.

Cove Gallery Opens in New Location

The Cove Gallery plans a week-long celebration to mark their new location at 1550 S. Coast Highway starting with a 6-9 p.m. reception Thursday, Aug. 3. Additionally, patrons can enjoy a special 15 percent discount off purchases of original art through Sunday, Aug. 13.

Meet artist of the month Bill Knauer at the First Thursday Artwalk reception.

Second Generation Artists Show Their Work



Local artists Lórien Eck and Gaylen Solomon Corbett will be showcasing their fine art at Lang Fine Art, 1450 S. Coast Highway, through Sept. 7, with an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. during the first Thursday, Aug. 3, Artwalk.

Eck and Corbett, who have know each other since childhood, represent the second generation of artists in their families, as their fathers Fred Eck and David Solomon both exhibited at the Festival of Arts.

Their Legacy show will feature a selection of paintings from their respective collections, Eck’s mixed-media paintings inspired by the environment, water preservation and the cosmos and Corbett’s watercolor series, which captures impressions of the ocean and desert landscapes.

Rivera Gallery Exhibits Mystical Artist

The public is invited to attend a 4-9 p.m. reception Saturday, Aug. 12, for artists in a group show exhibited at the Hugo Rivera Gallery, 550 S. Coast Highway.

Moving to California from Portland, Ore., four years ago proved eye-opening for artist Bao Tram. Since experiencing Laguna Beach, it has been her wish to contribute artistically to enrich the community.

The fruition of that wish is the group show “Humanity and its Yearning,” which aims to share the artist’s cultural perspective.