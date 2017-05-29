Quantcast
Veterans, Exchange Club Prepare for Memorial Day

One of scores of floral remembrances that have embellished Monument Point on Memorial Day.

Assembly member Matthew Harper is the keynote speaker at a Memorial Day ceremony planned for 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Monument Point in Heisler Park.

The Laguna Beach American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars host the event, their 90th remembrance of comrades who died in service to the nation.

The public is invited to come early, as seating is limited; music will start at 10:30 a.m. Those with floral arrangements are asked to deliver them by 10 a.m.

Early risers can grab a $5 breakfast and dine al fresco in the park above Picnic Beach area near Myrtle Drive between 7 and 10 a.m. The Exchange Club recruits off-duty firefighters to flip and fry flapjacks and sausages. The White House and Las Brisas restaurants contribute to the cause and proceeds benefit children’s groups.

