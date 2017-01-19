Virginia Hunt

Virginia L. (“Virgie”) Hunt succumbed Jan. 15 to lung cancer at the age of 91. Hunt was a local Laguna Beach business owner for 61 years and a prominent community volunteer.

Born Nov. 15, 1925, in Hollywood, Virgie grew up in Sunland, a rural area of the San Fernando Valley. She graduated from Verdugo Hills High School with a class of 16 students. Virgie was quite an athlete and was recruited for the All Girls Professional Baseball League (featured in the 1992 film, “A League of their Own.”) Hunt worked at Haskell Engineering during the 1950’s and rose to become the first woman purchasing manager in Los Angeles County. She met Larry Hunt at a gas station in 1953 and they married later that year. Together they opened their first Mobile gas station in Laguna Beach in 1955, expanding to two Texaco stations, a tire shop and finally Larry Hunt Auto Center on Laguna Canyon Road.

Hunt was the president of the Ebell Club. She and Larry were also co-presidents of Little League Baseball in Laguna Beach.

In addition to her husband of 63 years, Hunt is survived by two children, Carole and Gary, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Hunt’s name to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice. In addition, they appreciate the loving care given to Virginia by her caregivers and Salus Hospice.