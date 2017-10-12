Girls Volleyball (10-5, 6-0)

Breakers continued to serve their league opponents off the court and play the entire bench. On Oct. 4 the Breakers swept Calvary Chapel of Santa Ana 25-12, 26-24, 25-17 with Lexi McKeown leading the squad with 15 kills and Piper Naess recording 18 digs. On Monday, Oct. 9, Laguna swept Godinez 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 with six players scoring five or more kills. Lexi McKeown and Hallie Carballo recorded 12 digs each and Allie Evans dished out 21 assists. Breakers have won 116 consecutive league matches and in OCL play.

This past week the squad faced Sage Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 11, in a key match with CIF seeding implications and traveled to Costa Mesa (14-4, 4-1) for the chance to clinch their 13th straight league title and the 38th in the past 46 years.

Oct. 13 & 14 the Breakers will participate in the 15th Annual Southern California Invitational hosted by Canyon Crest Academy and Westview HS of Poway. The tournament site is at Alliant University in the Scripps Ranch area by Miramar. Web site is www.socalinv.com. Breakers will face Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, Westridge, and Otay Ranch in pool play.

SSCIF D3 Poll for October 9: 1 – Laguna Beach, 2 – La Salle, 3 – Sierra Canyon, 4 – Sage Hill, 5 – Saddleback Valley Christian, 6 – Arroyo Grande, 7 – Yorba Linda, 8 – Notre Dame Academy, 9 – Westridge, 10 – Serrano.

Boys Sand Volleyball (2-1)

No report on the outcome of the match with Santa Margarita last week. The squad faced Orange Lutheran this past Wednesday in Huntington.