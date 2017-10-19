Girls Volleyball (17-6, 8-0)

Breakers captured at least a share of their 13th straight league title with a 25-5, 25-16, 25-11 sweep of Saddleback (10-12, 1-7) this past Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Bus McKnight Gym on the Roadrunner campus. Lexi McKeown led the way with seven kills playing only one set as the entire squad participated. Laguna has won 39 league crowns in the past 46 seasons of SS CIF sponsored playoffs. Breaker match win streak was extended to 118 while JV is now at 101.

Over the weekend, Laguna finished fifth in the HUDL Southern California Tournament at Alliant University in Scripps/Miramar area of San Diego. On Friday, Oct. 13, Laguna defeated Notre Dame Sherman Oaks 25-19, 21-25, 15-12, Westridge 25-17, 29-27, and Carlsbad 26-24, 25-23. On Saturday, Oct. 14, they defeated Coronado/Henderson NV 25-22, 25-19 before losing to defending Division 4 state champion Menlo 25-12, 25-23.

Final top 10 of 32 teams: 1 – Perry (AZ), 2 – Canyon Crest, 3 – Temecula Valley, Menlo, 5 – Laguna Beach, Notre Dame Prep (AZ), Bishops, La Costa Canyon, 9 – Notre Dame SO, 10 – Del Norte.

Last week Laguna defeated Godinez 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Grizzly campus. Lexi McKeown was the kill leader, Allie Evans dished out 21 assists. The following day, Laguna defeated Sage Hill 25-23, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20 led by Lexi McKeown’s 23 kills. Piper Naess added 17 kills and three aces while Peri Brennan had 27 assists. On Thursday, Oct. 12, the Breakers survived a tough Costa Mesa with a 24-26, 25-22, 25-9. 28-26 win at the Mustang Gym. Breakers recorded 12 aces in the match but still struggled must of the time. The set loss was only the seventh in league play the past 12 years. Breakers are currently ranked seventh in Orange County.

SSCIF D3 Poll for October 16: 1 – Laguna Beach, 2 – La Salle, 3 – Sierra Canyon, 4 – Sage Hill, 5 – Saddleback Valley Christian, 6 – Arroyo Grande, 7 – Westridge, 8 – Yorba Linda, 9 – Notre Dame Academy, 10 – Arcadia, others: Village Christian, Glendora, Serrano.

Boys Sand Volleyball (3-2)

No report