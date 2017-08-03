Volunteers Clean Up South Laguna Beaches
The annual South Laguna Community Beach Cleanup starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the top of the stairs at West Street Beach where volunteers can pick up supplies and clean up the beach of their choice.
Realtor Chris Tebbutt teamed up with Eco-Warrior Foundation, which sponsors the event and provides free collection bags, gloves and data sheets for volunteers to keep track of what and how much they collected.
The event will also include free lunch and drinks to all volunteers, a free t-shirt for the first 50 volunteers, along with music, prizes for the “most unusual” and the “most pounds” collected.
Smart Gas Meters, Wireless Towers Under Review
A proposal from Southern California Gas Company to upgrade residential and commercial gas meters with technology for remote tracking of natural gas use will be studied by Planning Commission at its regular 6 p.m. meeting Wednesday, Aug. 16.
The commission will also take up Verizon’s small cell project, which would deploy a network of 18 new wireless facilities within the public right-of-way.
Southern California Gas has submitted applications to establish data collectors throughout the town, excluding South Laguna. The data collectors will require a conditional use permit.
The small cell network would add coverage, capacity and improve connection speeds by servicing smaller neighborhoods with dedicated facilities. The purpose of the study session is to discuss design and siting preferences.
The staff report on both items will be available by 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, online: www.lagunabeachcity.net