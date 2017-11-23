Volunteers Deck the Halls

Volunteers from UPS locations in Aliso Viejo and Anaheim competed against each other in decorating Youth Shelters in Laguna Beach and Tustin last week.

The public will determine the winner by voting in a “Who Did It Best?” poll on the Wayfinders Facebook through Nov. 30. The winner will be announced on December 1.

Wayfinders’ shelters, formerly called the Community Service Programs, are short-term crisis intervention havens for struggling children ages 12 to 17.

With the opening of the Tustin Youth Shelter last year, Wayfinders became the largest short-term shelter system for homeless, runaway and at-risk youth in Orange County. The program provides counseling and support services with the aim of unifying families.

For more info: visit WeAreWayfinders.org.