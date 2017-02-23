Wanted: A Few Good Republicans

Editor,

It’s time for rank and file Republicans to stand up to the bullies in their party. Starting with the president, who insists the media is the enemy of the people, followed by Laguna’s own, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, who claims constituents requesting town hall meetings are the enemies of democracy, I beg you to rise up and say enough is enough.

For the good of the nation and your party, please exercise your civic responsibility before it is too late.

Reporters trying to get answers to stories are not America’s enemies, nor are our neighbors who have legitimate questions they want to ask their elected representative.

Democracy never is easy. You have to work at it to perfect this union of ours.

Labeling anyone who disagrees with political leaders as enemies not only is wrong headed, it is unAmerican.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach