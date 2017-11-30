Wares That Support Artisans
Buy Hand boutique and The Peace Exchange plan a holiday party during Art Walk on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., 1175 S. Coast Highway.
The two organizations, fueled by their passion to help disadvantaged people around the world, invite the public to celebrate with them while shopping for a cause.
The Peace Exchange promotes fair trade for artisans in the Democratic Republic of Congo and hopes to expand into Bolivia or Nepal. Buy Hand specializes in American handmade gifts and jewelry and recently expanded its line to include a global fair trade products.
Get the Laguna Lowdown
City Manager John Pietig discusses the challenges and opportunities ahead at the 6 p.m. meeting of Laguna Canyon Conservancy, Monday, Dec. 4.
RSVP to [email protected] for the $10 dinner, $15 for non-members, scheduled for Tivoli Too restaurant, 777 Laguna Canyon Road.
Handcrafted Gifts Highlight Holiday Market
The Joy of Giving Holiday Market offers handcrafted gifts and is planned for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and 3, at Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Dr.
Hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday starting at 11 a.m.
Exhibitors include Bead for Life, Direct Connection to Africa, Equal Exchange Coffee, Hero Rats, NCC Kids, Peace Exchange, R Star Foundation, SERRV, Tiyya, and Walking for Water, organizations that support a variety of projects from Nepal, Africa, India and South America.
Tangible Investments Holds Art Sale
Fine art, furniture and jewelry from the Art Deco and Art Nouveau era will be offered in a public sale by Tangible Investments, 1920 S. Coast Highway, on Dec. 3-5 from 4 to 8 p.m.
The inventory will include Tiffany designed jewelry, luxury watches, original paintings and signed serigraphs, say Silvano DiGenova, the shop’s president, in an announcement.
He also pledges a percentage of the proceeds to the Disabled American Veterans organization.
Pro Shares Photo Tips
Steve Kaye will divulge the secrets of taking better garden photos to members of the Laguna Beach Garden Club on Friday, Dec. 8.
Gain tips, tricks and techniques used by pros at the 9:30 a.m. meeting in Tankersley Hall, Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave.
Thanksgiving Service Benefits Food Pantry
Ten local churches and faith groups hosted the annual Laguna Beach Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, Nov. 19, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.
The service included music, readings and poetry. Donations were collected to benefit the Laguna Food Pantry.
Holiday Excursion Exits the Freeway
The Orange County Transit Authority began special train service to the annual Festival of Lights at the Mission Inn and Spa in downtown Riverside on Fridays and Saturdays.
Trains begin running at 3 p.m. from Laguna Niguel and make stops at Irvine before heading into Corona and Riverside. Return trains leave Riverside beginning at 8:45 p.m. The service runs Dec. 1-2, 8-9 and 15-16.
The Riverside Transit Agency will operate free shuttles from the Riverside Metrolink station to the Mission Inn. The adult fare is $7 round trip and ages 18 and under ride free.