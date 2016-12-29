Girls Water Polo (3-0)

Breakers crushed ML King from Riverside, the top Division 2 squad, 17-3 on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Laguna Community Pool. Claire Sonne started the scoring in the first period followed by five straight scores by Aria Fischer. Bella Baldridge added two scores before the Wolves added their third goal midway thru the second period to cut the lead to 8-3. From that point Laguna was able to shut down the visitor’s attack for the remainder of the contest. This past week Laguna was the top seed in the 21st annual Newport-CdM Holiday Cup as the Breakers were seeking their fourth straight title. The top six ranked teams in Orange County are in this year’s 16-team tournament. Next week Laguna travels to OC # 6 Foothill for a non-league match and will then travel to Santa Barbara for the 18th annual TOC.