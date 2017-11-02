Watergate vs. Russiagate

Editor,

I think I’m on solid ground when I say I was among the very first people to read the Washington Post’s two-inch story about the Watergate break-in back in 1972.

I was a young congressional staff assistant working on Capitol Hill then, and when I reported the story to my friends back in Laguna, they said so what?

Their “so what” turned from a trickle of news in the beginning into a flood that swept away a sitting president and his two most trusted White House advisors (among many others).

Today, as I digest the news about Paul Manafort’s indictment, I can’t help but compare his situation to those who covered up the abuses of Watergate and/or lied about President Nixon’s involvement.

The stench of Watergate smells the same today. Dozens of people ended up going to jail in the early 1970s. I wonder how many will suffer the same fate now?

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach