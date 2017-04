Yen-Contestabile

With great joy, Bing Yen and Ann Nielsen of Laguna Beach announce the engagement of their daughter, Dagmarette Yen, to Alec Contestabile, son of Jeff and Jocelyn Contestabile, of Mission Viejo.

Dagmarette and Alec met on the set of the “Mad Men” television show and share a career in Hollywood. The couple will wed on Catalina Island in August.