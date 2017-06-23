Previous Story
Winners
Posted On 23 Jun 2017
Swimming:
Varsity Girls
Team Captain: Olivia Vera, Kasey Karkoska, Bella Baldridge, Kyla Whitelock; most improved, Grace Houlahan; character, Bryn Gioffredi; 3D (Determination, Dedication, Desire), Claire Kelly; MVP, Ella Judd, Kasey Karkoska; diving MVP, Liv Mitchell.
Varsity Boys
Team Captain: Judge Washer, Camden Benson, Jared Firebaugh, Riley Bumgardner; most improved, Caden Capobianco, John Ford; character, Nathan Solomon; 3D, Will Clark; MVP, Camden Benson; diving MVP, Sahil Das.
JV Girls
Most Improved, Perla Madrigal; 3D, Danielle Borelli.
JV Boys
Most Improved, Maxwell Periu; 3D, Andrew Doudna