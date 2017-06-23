Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Winners

Posted On 23 Jun 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Swimming:

Varsity Girls

Team Captain: Olivia Vera, Kasey Karkoska, Bella Baldridge, Kyla Whitelock; most improved, Grace Houlahan; character, Bryn Gioffredi; 3D (Determination, Dedication, Desire), Claire Kelly; MVP, Ella Judd, Kasey Karkoska; diving MVP, Liv Mitchell.

 

Varsity Boys

Team Captain: Judge Washer, Camden Benson, Jared Firebaugh, Riley Bumgardner; most improved, Caden Capobianco, John Ford; character, Nathan Solomon; 3D, Will Clark; MVP, Camden Benson; diving MVP, Sahil Das.

 

JV Girls
Most Improved, Perla Madrigal; 3D, Danielle Borelli.

 

JV Boys

Most Improved, Maxwell Periu; 3D, Andrew Doudna

 

