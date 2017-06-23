Boys Volleyball

Varsity

Breaker Award, Cole Paxson; most inspirational, Pete Obradovich; most improved, Ryan Blaser; defensive player, Enzo Sadler; offensive player, Sam Burgi; Coach’s Award, Barry Greenough.

Junior Varsity

Breaker Award, Ethan Ospina; most inspirational, Dylan Brashier; most improved, Joey Colladay; defensive player, Spencer Davis; offensive player, Gaal Shonfeld; Coach’s Award, Drake Bell.

Frosh Soph

Best offensive player, Josh Meiswinkel; defensive player, Spencer Collins; most improved, Jayden Kovacic; Coach’s Award, Caden Bencz.

RECORDS Set in 2017

TEAM:

44th straight trip to CIF – only school to go every year

21st straight to qtrs.

Most finishes at Qtrs or higher – 37 times

Single set (game) records

29 digs, set 2 vs Estancia on 5/2/2017

12 aces vs Saddleback in set 1 on 4/27/17

3-set Match:

Most aces – 3 set match 27 vs Saddleback 4/27/17 (tied record)

Most digs – 61 vs Estancia on 5/2/2017

4-set match

Most net blocks – 16.0 vs Mater Dei on 5/11/17 (tied record)

INDIVIDUAL RECORDS

3-set tournament match

Most aces – 5 by Sam Burgi vs Coronado (NV) on 4/28/17

3-set match

Most serve attempts – 29 by Cole Paxson vs Costa Mesa 3/28/17 (tied record)

4-set match

Most serve attempts – 28 by Cole Paxson vs Mater Dei 5/11/17

Season:

Most net blocks 53.5 by Barry Greenough (ties his own record)

Rotation points per set played – 2.77 by Cole Paxson

Serving accuracy – 97.6% – Cole Paxson (415 attempts, 10 errors, 21 aces)

Career:

Points scored per set played (Kills, Aces, Net Blocks) – 4.2 by Pete Obradovich

Kills – Pete Obradovich with 946

Kills per set – Pete Obradovich at 3.7

Serving Accuracy – Cole Paxson 95.5%

Blocks per set played – Barry Greenough .591 , # 2 is Ryan Blaser at .519

Career Blocks – Barry Greenough 145.5

Aces per set played: Sam Burgi at .50

Digs per Set: Cole Paxson at 2.93 just edging Harrison Phelps (Hawaii) at 2.92

Cole Paxson and Pete Obradovich represented Laguna in the 40th annual Volleyball All-Star Match played on Friday, June 9, at Newport Harbor. The players were on the South team that won the match 25-20, 26-24. Cole was also selected to the annual Fab 50 list of top seniors. Both Paxson and Obradovich will be playing at USC next season.