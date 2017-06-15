Wisdom Workout

A Father’s Day Tribute

Our father’s live forever in our consciousness. Their interactions with us crucially impact our sense of self and how we interpret our place in the world.

The role of father was often ill defined in the past as a shadow-figure, the head of household, the breadwinner, emotionally distant and often unreachable.

Fathers today are rapidly changing that image. I love to see young fathers as they walk down the street having an easy conversation with their 6-year-old or with their infant strapped to their chest and their capable arms holding them close.

If we could fast-forward into the future, here is the kind of heartfelt appreciation I imagine these children will be able to feel as a result of having fathers that do their best to give them guidance through loving attention.

Love is transferred in the moments that are shared together. If you are a father, imagine receiving a card with a thank you letter tucked inside, written by your now adult son or daughter, delivered from the future if they are still children today, or in real time if your children are all grown.

“Dad, I appreciate all that you have done for me. You gave me the feeling that I was special and worthwhile. You seemed happy to spend time with me. You gave me the gift of knowing that you liked me that much.

“Thank you for doing work that was important to you. I knew you brought something special to your work that was all your own. Your work never defined you. You, instead, defined your work, so that you could come home and turn your attention from your work to our family. You gave me the gift of knowing that being both committed and involved in whatever I do is the most important contribution I can make to my success in the world.

“You helped me to have hopes and dreams for my life by always assuring me that my path to happiness would be up to me to find. You never stopped wishing me well, even though my path would be different from yours. You let me know you were behind me all the way. You encouraged me to pick myself up when I faced disappointments. You helped me find my own footing once again, and then stepped back once I was standing. You gave me the gift of self-determination. You supported and loved who I was, even when I couldn’t do that for myself.

“Dad, thank you for telling me the truth, through both your actions and emotional expression. When you smiled at me, your eyes were approving. When you were angry, I felt your disappointment. I knew that even when you were upset with me, you always stayed connected. You let me see how to be honorable and authentic by being connected to my feelings as well as my thoughts.

“Dad, thank you for your humor. Your eye-rolling, teasing, bad jokes and laughing at yourself and your mistakes let me know that I didn’t have to always be on guard or perfect in everything I do. You encouraged me to go for it whether it was sports, friendships or love and to roll with the punches as one of the prices of taking risks and embracing challenges. You helped me learn that my physical, mental and emotional muscles grow stronger by taking action instead of always playing it safe.

Thank you Dad. I love you. Happy Father’s Day 2017.

Susan is a Laguna local since 1986 and is the author of “Beyond Intellect: Journey Into the

Wisdom of Your Intuitive Mind.” Reach her at: susanvelasquez.com.