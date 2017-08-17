Wisdom Workout

It’s About Timely

Time seems to have gotten into the habit of speeding. In fact, I suspect it has been taking professional driving lessons and is using my weekdays as time to practice.

It is Monday and then about 20 hours later it is Friday. This has been going on for quite a while now and frankly I need five full workdays to get done what I want to accomplish.

Luckily, my children are all raised and therefore on a personal level, I only have myself to dress, feed and care for. If I was still actively caring for a family, I think I would be pushed to the breaking point.

Leisure, solitude, privacy, self-sufficiency and silence are all relatives of time. Because of the serious behavioral changes that ordinary time has gone through, I think we need to look more closely at our specific understanding of these other states of mind.

Leisure has an exotic aspect to its self-image. It carries fantasies of running off to tropical islands that offer warm, pristine blue waters and white sandy beaches. Nights are filled with lounging under a canopy of stars with our best and brightest selves fully present so that we might actually be able to have a full, rich, loving connection with another person.

Since we already live in one of the most beautiful places in the world, leisure’s fantasies carry a bit less power to convince our over-wrought minds that running away would do much of anything.

Privacy is much more basic. It is a requirement for self-dignity because at its base, it means a freedom from intrusion. Privacy is one of those rights that has been eroded until it is only a shadow of its former self. We are bombarded by noise pollution that is so pervasive that most of us are shell-shocked into shutting our eyes and ears to most of what is happening around us. That may seem like an acceptable solution until we take a closer look at the price we pay for living numbed out.

Making the commitment to letting go of doing and busyness in favor of taking time to reflect and time to feel, is a daunting but necessary challenge to anyone who wants to deepen their level of personal peace of mind. Why? Because privacy and leisure do not come to us through more doing. We have gotten into the habit of speed living so that our lives are not too pretty but we make great time.

What we seldom “take” and what will never be granted to us by others is the time to explore and experience the things that have happened, the things that are happening and the opportunity to set our intentions to more fully experience the things that are still ahead of us.

The only way to cultivate a consistent relationship with our intuitive guidance is through leisure time to both reflect and feel with all our senses activated, alert and present at the party.

In a society that judges self-worth on productivity, it’s no wonder we fall prey to the misconception that the more we do, the more we’re worth. Add to that the fact that, particularly mother’s of small children and to some degree the rest of us, we must wrestle with the fear that commanding specific time that we can call our own will be interpreted as a rejection of those we love and they will be offended and hurt.

It is important that we come to a true understanding that time to reflect and feel is like entering into the realm of prayer. Inner calm is not a thing we make. It is something we enter.

When you are willing to give yourself permission to enter the inner garden of your heart’s desires where your soul can meet it’s storehouse of wisdom alone, the still, small voice of silence will gladly tell you another of it’s fine and inspiring stories and you will be rejuvenated once again.

Susan is the author of “Beyond Intellect: Journey Into the Wisdom of Your Intuitive Mind.” She teaches how to access personal intuitive knowledge. Reach her at: beyondintellect.com