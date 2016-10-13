Woman in Crosswalk Injured by Collision

A 24-year-old San Clemente woman was injured when crossing Coast Highway at Anita Street in a marked crosswalk and struck by a vehicle about 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, police said.

Police temporarily closed Coast Highway in both directions for about 30 minutes. The exact cause of the collision is under investigation but alcohol was not a factor, Sgt. Tim Kleiser said.

The victim, who a witness said was walking with a dog, was transported to a hospital for complaint of pain to her leg, Kleiser said.

Streetbeat

Monday, Oct. 3

Vandalism. 400 block of Forest Ave. 7:12 a.m. Repeated vandalism.

Traffic collision. Coast Highway and Nyes Place. 10:04 p.m. Nineteen-year-old, Maurice Eubanks, from Mississippi, was taken to the hospital with a head injury after the vehicle he was driving at a high rate of speed hit two parked cars. He was also arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Grand theft. 31400 block of Holly Dr. 4:08 p.m. A $7,000 diamond ring was taken from a dresser; a delivery service is suspected.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Reckless driving. N. Coast Hwy. 3:37 a.m. In the wake of reports about a vehicle driving at high speeds on the wrong side of the road, Neehar A. Thakor, 23, of Artesia, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Grand theft. 2200 block of Crestview Dr. 11 a.m. A bike worth $1,700 and other items were taken from an open garage.

Fraud. 2400 block of Riviera Dr. 11:37 a.m. A contractor forged the signature of a client on a $2,500 bill.

Traffic stop. 200 block of Broadway St. 4:32 p.m. Talal Alnofaie, 21, of Irvine, was arrested for three outstanding warrants and issued a citation for driving unlicensed.

Suspicious person. 400 block of S. Coast Hwy. 8 p.m. A naked Florida man who was yelling at guests was arrested for being drunk in public.

Vandalism. Victoria Drive. 10 p.m. Owners of two cars reported shots to their windows, possibly from a BB gun and fired from a truck. Police are unable to locate the suspected vehicle.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Vandalism. 8:32 a.m. A car window was smashed.

Petty theft. 400 block of Glenneyre St. 10:28 a.m. Succulents and other large plants were uprooted and taken from planter boxes.

Grand theft. 600 block of Seaview St. 1:47 p.m. A duffle bag and backpack with valuable and left on a porch vanished.

Petty theft. 900 block of S. Coast Hwy. 2:38 p.m. A resident reported the theft of a license plate and Laguna Beach parking sticker.

Drug activity. 300 block of Broadway St. 3:32 p.m. Richard Duarte, 44, was cited for suspicion of meth and paraphernalia possession.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Pedestrian stop. 900 block of Summit Way. 1:36 a.m. Nicholas Virgil Bowden, 38, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of elder abuse stemming from an incident the previous week. He allegedly grabbed the hand and arm of his 82-year-old father, who sustained bruising from the incident. Bail was set at $50,000.

Traffic stop. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. 4:12 a.m. A 22-year-old was arrested for DUI and possessing a concealed 12-inch sword.

Automated license plate reader. Ledroit St. 7 a.m. Ryan Joseph Smith, 49, of Ladera Ranch, was arrested for suspicion of auto theft, behind the wheel of a car stolen a week earlier in Santa Ana. He was also charged with a second felony, suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. Police found 28 grams of meth and a scale.

Theft. 22300 block of Third Ave. A jackhammer worth $2,300 was stolen from a garage last month.

Vandalism. 1300 block of Glenneyre St. 11:27 p.m. A front studio window was broken.

Petty theft. 30800 block of Coast Hwy. 2:39 p.m. Shane Sutton, 37, of Laguna Beach, detained by store employees for shoplifting $169 worth of items, was arrested for suspicion of theft as well as meth possession. Police found 2.3 grams in his possession.

Vehicle burglary. 1000 block of N. Coast Hwy. 5:55 p.m. A car window was smashed and $300 worth of items taken.

Friday, Oct. 7

Reckless driving. 600 block of Laguna Canyon Rd. A 22-year-old Lake Forest man was cited for DUI.

Traffic stop. Laguna Avenue. 1:22 a.m. A 40-year-old Los Angeles man was cited for DUI.

Traffic collision. Bluebird Canyon Dr. 10 a.m. A motorist complained of pain to the neck and leg following a collision.

Disturbance. 300 block of Ocean Ave. 10:11 a.m. As a result of a heated argument between two men, both were arrested by police who found outstanding warrants for each.

Grand theft. 900 block of Temple Terrace. 10:55 a.m. A makeup case containing a wedding band valued at $10,000 was taken from a car two weeks ago.

Fraud. 1200 block of S. Coast Hwy. 11:55 a.m. Reports are incomplete on a case of identity theft and a loss of $6,000.

Traffic collision. 16-04114. Carmelita St. 10:32 p.m. 10:31 p.m. Keila Margarita Gamraoui, 31, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for suspicion of vehicle theft after she told police she released the emergency brake of a car that wasn’t hers. It rolled into a parked car.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Traffic stop. 400 block of Forest Ave. 12:49 a.m. A 54-year-old San Diego man was cited for DUI.

Suspicious. 200 block of Grandview St. 2:48 a.m. In response to a woman’s screams for help, a 30-year-old woman and her 51-year-old boyfriend were both arrested for felony domestic violence as both had minor injuries.

Disturbance. 1300 block of Circle Way. 3 p.m. Police were called to break-up a group of juveniles harassing another youth. Parents were notified and the juveniles released at the scene.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Traffic stop. 1300 block of N. Coast Hwy. 2:16 a.m. A 39-year-old Santa Ana man was cited for DUI.