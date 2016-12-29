Woodbridge Outscores Laguna

Boys Basketball (9-4)

Woodbridge’s hot shooting Warriors could not miss in the final period as they outscored Laguna 28-19 to edge the Breakers 65-63 at the North South Challenge held on Thursday, Dec. 22 at El Toro High School.

Laguna had taken the lead late in the second period and took a seven-point lead into the final eight minute quarter, but Woodbridge just didn’t miss in the final period plus converted on all their free throws after reaching the bonus. Blake Burzell was held to 25 points with Grady Morgan and Charlie Rounaghi adding 12 points each. Breakers are now 7-4 in their participation in this event.

This week Laguna is off to Solana Beach for the Senators Division of the Torrey Pines Tournament staged at Santa Fe Christian High School. Breakers open play with Cimarron Memorial from Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Other teams in Laguna’s 16-team division include Campbell Hall, Troy, Sonora, and Mira Costa. The tournament ends on Friday, Dec. 30 and the Breakers don’t return to the court until Jan. 11 when they will host Calvary Chapel. Key league rival Godinez (9-2) invades Dugger Gym Friday night, Jan. 13 for a 7 p.m. tipoff. The Grizzlies are clearly Laguna’s chief opponent for this year’s league race.

Girls Basketball (3-10)

Laguna completed their participation in the Santiago/Garden Grove tournament losing to El Segundo 65-16 on Tuesday, Dec. 20 and to host Santiago 49-41 the following day. Against the host Cavaliers, Laura Nolan scored 23 points and Nicole Davidson added 10 as Laguna nearly pulled off the upset. In the final game of the tournament on Thursday, Dec. 22, Laguna easily defeated LA’s Elizabeth Learning Center 57-10 behind 23 points by Davidson and 22 from Rachel Kenney, who also had 17 rebounds. This past week the Breakers played a pair of games with Samueli Academy to close out the 2016 portion of the schedule and will complete their non-league schedule on Jan. 5 hosting La Quinta/Westminster (5-3) in a 4 p.m. tipoff time at Dugger Gym.