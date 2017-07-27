Workshop Trains Teachers of Youth Yoga
|
|
Chamber Happy Hour Includes Sawdust Bonus
The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce invites all to their Artsy August happy hour at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Seven Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd.
Enjoy small bites, beer, wine, raffle prizes and a silent auction. All attendees will receive a free ticket to the Sawdust festival.
Admission is $15. Purchase tickets at LagunaBeachChamber.org or phone 949-494-1018.
Buddhists Host August Workshops
Local Tibetan Buddhist study group Gonpo Ludup will again host Australian nun Robina Courtin for two weeks of events at Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St. Ann’s Dr., and the Women’s Club, 286 St. Ann’s Dr.
Tickets are available for public talks. The schedule includes Cultivating Love & Compassion in Difficult Times, Aug. 1; What is Happiness & How to Find It, Aug. 2; Dealing with Depression & Anxiety, Aug. 8; Happy Living, Happy Dying, Aug.11; all from 7-9 p.m. Weekend workshops include All about Karma, Aug. 6; and Preparing for Death & How to Help Others on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13; both from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Info: medicinebuddhaoc.org.
Patronage Steps Up on Free Transit, Route 1 Detours
Ridership has increased by 45% on the Summer Breeze bus service compared to last summer, says a statement from the city manager.
The Summer Breeze service offers free parking near the 405 Freeway off of Laguna Canyon Road and a free bus ride into Laguna Beach. The bus stops at the festivals and downtown, on Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to midnight, with service every half hour. More info: www.lagunabeachcity.net/summerbreeze.
Due to summer traffic congestion, the OCTA bus Route 1 along Coast Highway will temporarily discontinue boarding passengers Saturdays and Sundays at the downtown bus stop until Sept. 3, said Paula E. Faust, the city’s transit director. Bus operators are to inform passengers that the new transfer point is Laguna Avenue, she said.
Blood Shortage Continues
The American Red Cross says a critical summer blood shortage exists and eligible donors of all types are urgently needed.
Donors can contribute Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave.
Nearly 61,000 fewer blood donations than needed were made in May and June, a shortfall equal to four days without donations, the organization says.
Schedule an appointment by calling 800 733-2767. Donors will receive a $5 Target gift card.
Training Course Begins for Community Emergency Response Team
Registration is underway for the Community Emergency Response Team course, which begins Tuesday, Sept. 5. Those eligible include residents or people who work in town that have no felony convictions.
CERT graduates are trained volunteers ready to assist in case of a disaster. The CERT program consists of 25 hours of classroom and hands on training. It concludes with an exercise drill to apply the skills and knowledge obtained during the classroom sessions. Classes will meet weekly from 6 to 9 p.m., including two Saturday sessions. Mandatory attendance is required at all classes.
Applications online: http://bit.ly/2tmh9vi.
Water District to Expand Recycling Plant
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has invited the Orange County Water District to apply for a $124 million loan to finance infrastructure improvements. The funds will be used to boost capacity at a water recycling plant to 130 million gallons a day from 100 million gallons by using treated wastewater from the Orange County Sanitation District Plant #2.
The district helps supply the Laguna Beach County Water District, which has reduced its out-of-district water purchases because of its county contract.