Wyland Ties Up in a New Venue

An exhibit by the Laguna Beach-based marine life artist Wyland, “Hope for the Ocean,” recently opened to the public at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel.

The curated exhibition of marine life in multiple mediums recognizes the Wyland Foundation’s partnership with the United Nations Environment Program and will be on display through Jan. 4.

Wyland’s marine life murals around the world expose more than one billion people annually to the diversity and beauty he depicts beneath the ocean’s surface.

Gallery Q Calls for Artists

OC artists of all ages are invited to submit nature-inspired entries in any medium for consideration in Gallery Q’s exhibition, a partnership with the Laguna Art Museum’s annual Art & Nature Festival.

Gallery Q, 380 Third St., will be accepting artwork on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. There is an entry fee of $25 per piece. Scholarships are available to individuals 65 and older on a limited income. The exhibit will be on display Sept. 25 through Nov. 17.

For additional info, contact Laurie Smith, arts director at [email protected].