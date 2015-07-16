Youngster Honored by John Hopkins

James Dunne, a Laguna Beach 8-year-old, was honored at a ceremony for academically advanced children sponsored by the John Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth.

Jimmy was recognized for his exceptional performance on a rigorous, above-grade-level test, says a statement submitted by his father.

Jimmy attends Marian Bergeson Elementary in Laguna Niguel, a Chinese immersion school.

He is one of the 33,000 students from 60 counties that participated in the CTY Talent Search. About a third of these students are invited to the awards ceremony due to their academic performance on the tests.