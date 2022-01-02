2 men rescued by O.C. Sheriff helicopter crew at Abalone Point

Two men were hoisted to safety by an Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew after getting stranded at Abalone Point on Friday.

The Laguna Beach Fire Department requested aviation support around 2:30 p.m. regarding two men stuck on a cliffside between Crystal Cove and Cameo Cove, said Sgt. Ryan Anderson, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sherrif’s Department. Firefighters were unable to reach the duo.

“It was a successful but challenging rescue,” Anderson said. “They were near a residence and given the fact it was near a cliff it was a challenging rescue.”

Once onboard the helicopter, the men were taken to the El Morro Elementary School field and handed off to Laguna Beach firefighters and paramedics. One of the rescued men was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.