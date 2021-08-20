2021 Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest Captures Ocean’s Magic

The Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest celebrates its tenth year of attracting top professionals and emerging amateur photographers of the ocean and marine life.

This year’s contest is dedicated to Laguna’s many businesses supporting the restoration of local sea life. The contest will accept entries from Aug. 25 through to Sept. 22. Contest prizes will include cash awards for top winners.

In previous years, Laguna’s business community has offered up prizes for contest winners. But in light of the pandemic’s financial stress on these businesses, the Coalition is offering cash prizes for the winners to spend in support of our local business community, said Charlotte Masarik, a contest organizer. Cash prizes will also help photographers struggling with the economic impacts of COVID-19.

“The Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest has been enormously successful in showcasing the many ways we enjoy and support Laguna’s State Marine Protected Areas,” contest co-founder Jinger Wallace said.

Laguna photographer and Winner in the 2017 Bluebelt Photo Contest, Sean Hunter Brown sums up the feelings of many who enter the contest in a recent Laguna Beach Magazine interview. “My love of the ocean is where my inspiration comes from…the feeling I get from being in it…it is spiritual for me”.

This year’s judges include Mitch Ridder, Patsee Ober and Cliff Wassmann. To see previous Bluebelt Photo Contest Winners, visit lagunabluebelt.org.