23rd Annual So Cal This Weekend.

Girls Water Polo (14-1, 2-0)

Breakers are out to defend their title this weekend at the So Cal Tournament, which features the top 12 teams among 32 squads entered in the annual event. Laguna’s JV team is also entered and faced San Marcos this past Thursday, Feb. 1, at Corona del Mar. The varsity is seeded third overall and should face Mater Dei on Saturday, Feb. 3, if the seeding holds up. Breakers have won the event in the previous four years. The results of this tournament will determine the playoff seeding.

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, the team defeated Godinez 24-1 in a league match played at Valley High School in Santa Ana as the squad made every effort to keep the score down. Twelve different players scored goals