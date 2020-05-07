50% off at The Vault Men and Women Stores

Share this:

50% off at The Vault!

Dear Local Residents:

We are opening this Friday and will remain open from now on. Our hours are 10 AM-6 PM every day. All inventory at The Vault Men and The Vault Women is 50% off for the next two weeks

Personal shopping experiences are available. For more information, please contact Johnny at 949.391.2595 (text).

Essential Products Available

We added essential products to Laguna Active Wear. We are carrying the following items: N95 masks, medical-grade gloves, cleaning supplies, sanitizer, and paper towels, and much more.

The Vault Men, The Vault Women, Melrose Place & Laguna Activewear

361 Forest ave

Laguna Beach CA 92651

[email protected]



www.thevaultmen.com

(949) 342-5966

We are located in the heart of downtown Laguna Beach, with free parking in the back.

(P.S) And after 16 years in business, if you don’t know who we are….well, its time to have a reason. Cutting edge fashion for men & women of all ages & sizes. Premium brands and designer clothing such as Ted Baker, Theory, Robert Graham, Joseph Ribkoff, Nicole Miller & so much more!!!!!

Can’t wait to meet our locals when this is all over

We hope to see you soon, and stay safe!

Follow this link to purchase your gift cards:

