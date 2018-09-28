Share this:

Pop-Up Flea Market Features Global Offerings from Women-Owned Businesses

The Garage Collective, a retail boutique offering a selection of hand-designed pillows, vintage rugs, jewelry, purses and gifts by Laguna local Kristin Lewis, recently announced this season’s crop of pop-up shops within the store. They include new lines from Mila, amother daughter team offering wood block printed designs on hand-loomed, non-synthetic fabrics made by artisans in Jaipur, India. Also in the line-up—handmade pillows from Guatemala designed by Newport Beach based Grace Messenger Interiors.

The Garage Collective flea market will take place the first Sunday of October, November and December from 7-10 a.m. at 1854 South Coast Highway. Items are also available online at shopgaragecollectivelaguna.com.

Poet Phil Kaye to Perform Work from New Book

Phil Kaye will give a spoken-word performancefrom his new book “Date & Time” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the Festival of Arts Forum Theater, 650 Laguna Canyon Road. Opening acts will include Laguna Beach High School spoken-word artists and a visual performance by Haley Rovner.

Kaye is a Japanese-American poet, writer and filmmaker who has performed his original work in 18 countries and was invited to open for His Holiness The Dalai Lama for the celebration of his 80th birthday. He is the co-director of Project VOICE, an organization that partners with schools to bring poetry to the classroom. For more information and $5- $10 tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/phil-kaye-live-in-laguna-beach-tickets-50531682623.