Laguna Natives Make Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ List

Sage Hill School in Newport Coast recently announced that two of their alumni, who both hail from Laguna Beach, Carolyn Witte (2008 graduate) and Luke Droulez (2007 graduate), have been named to Forbes Magazine’s annual ‘30 under 30’ list. Witte and Droulez are the fifth and sixth graduates of Sage Hill to make the list.

“We are so proud of the range and scope of our graduates’ work and look forward to continuing to educate the next generation of leaders,” Patricia Merz, head of the school, said in a statement.

Witte co-founded the women’s healthcare startup Tia , a “for women by women” New York company that helps users tap into a network of health experts in order to be their own patient advocate. She is honored in the consumer technology category. “Carolyn was involved in varsity soccer, newspaper, peer counseling, and was a lead student ambassador,” said Gordon McNeill, president of Sage Hill.

In the retail and e-commerce category, Droulez, chief marketing officer of Parachute Home, was recognized for his leadership. The home essentials brand based in Los Angeles was once an online-only store and is now on track to open 20 retail locations by 2020. The company raised $30 million in Series C funding earlier this year, according to Forbes. “What was most interesting about Luke was his creative approach to the life of the school. As one of the elected student council activities directors, he always brought his unique style to school-wide events and was never shy about being himself and leading with his quirkiness,” McNeill said.