A City Hall Murder

The city of Laguna Beach unveiled the temporary sculpture installation “An Attempted Murder” by artist Jack Champion last Friday, July 12.

The title of this sculpture is a playful nod to the unique and poetic collective nouns throughout the English language, such as a “pride of lions” or a “gaggle of geese.” A true “murder of crows” requires three or more birds.

Jack Champion is an artist and sculptor known for his large-scale installations, which often feature animal figures and are popular at Burning Man. His work is noted for its interplay with perspective and scale, creating a striking visual impact that transforms the observer’s experience.