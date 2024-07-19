A City Hall Murder

Clara Beard
From left to right: Artist Jack Champion, Mayor Sue Kempf, Arts Commission Chair Donna Ballard. Photo courtesy of city of Laguna Beach

The city of Laguna Beach unveiled the temporary sculpture installation “An Attempted Murder” by artist Jack Champion last Friday, July 12. 

The title of this sculpture is a playful nod to the unique and poetic collective nouns throughout the English language, such as a “pride of lions” or a “gaggle of geese.” A true “murder of crows” requires three or more birds.

Jack Champion is an artist and sculptor known for his large-scale installations, which often feature animal figures and are popular at Burning Man. His work is noted for its interplay with perspective and scale, creating a striking visual impact that transforms the observer’s experience.

